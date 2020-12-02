This holiday season is going to look vastly different from other years, but one thing still remains the same: it’s never perfect. Carly Rae Jepsen knows this all too well and previously shared the synthy jingle “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” as an ode to everything that goes wrong during family gatherings. Now sharing a video alongside the track, Jepsen depicts her holiday hiccups while trying to remain positive.

Directed by Josh Forbes, Jepsen’s visual shows the worst-case scenario: her family feeds her vegan boyfriend fish, her uncle gets started in a political argument at the dinner table, and her grandpa accidentally ate an edible. Even still, Jepsen is still able to remain positive and celebrate the occasion with her loved ones.

Speaking about the song in a previous statement, Jepsen said she wanted to paint a realistic picture of the holidays:

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and… my list is endless. But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it ‘Christmas versus expectation.’ […] Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. I love it. But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs too in the process. So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year- embrace it! And if things go south just remember, ‘the secret is to sing a little song to survive… that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries!'”

Watch Jepsen’s “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’ video above.