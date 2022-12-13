Ask, and you shall receive. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen will treat fans to yet another visual before the year is out. Last week, the Canadian musician lent her voice to the animated children’s show Hello Kitty: Super Style! for its theme song. This coming Wednesday (December 14), she is shifting her focus back on promoting her latest album, The Loneliness Time.

In a post on Twitter, Jepsen revealed to fans she would be releasing the official Brantley Gutierrez-directed video for her single, “Surrender My Heart,” writing, “a little holiday gift coming your way.”

A little holiday gift coming your way… @lenovo @intel helped me produce a Broadway inspired video for Surrender My Heart, premiering on YouTube this Wednesday, December 14th at 9am PT 🩰❤️ #IntelEvo pic.twitter.com/FHy3yHuLpW — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) December 12, 2022

The song, produced by Imad Royal, Max Hershenow, and Jordan Palmer, quickly became a fan favorite after it leaked back in May. Now, thanks to tech companies Lenovo and Intel, “Surrender My Heart” will get the proper rollout it deserves with a Broadway-inspired holiday visual. Jepsen, having starred in two productions herself, including Cinderella and Grease: Live is sure to over-deliver. Based on the promotional poster hinting at a guest appearance by actress and comedian Jane Krakowski, we can hardly wait.

When asked about the video’s direction, Jepsen told Rolling Stone, “What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation.”

The video will be uploaded to Carly Rae Jepsen’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 14th, at 9 am Pacific Time.