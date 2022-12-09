Carly Rae Jepsen just unveiled her new album The Loneliest Time in October, which was previewed with compelling singles like “Talking To Yourself” and “Beach House.” She’s already back with another new song, this time it’s the theme song for Hello Kitty: Super Style!, a 3D version of Hello Kitty on Amazon Kids+.

At only half a minute, the theme song captures Jepsen’s signature effervescence that makes her songs so catchy. About the song, she posted on Instagram, “Hooray, yippee, buttons and bows…,” Jepsen captioned. “@hellokitty is making her 3D debut and I’m singing her new theme song!! Yes indeed.”

Last year, Jepsen celebrated 10 years of her hit “Call Me Maybe” with an emotional post reflecting on her time as a waitress. “The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later ‘Call Me Maybe’ was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them. Hehe. Mostly I want to say thank you all for the joyous videos, silly dances. and wild nights together in different countries! You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all.”

Listen to her theme song above.