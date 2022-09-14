10 years ago, a budding Canadian singer named Carly Rae Jepsen splashed into the pop music world’s hearts with her first single, “Call Me Maybe.” Somehow, it’s still her only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and it has gotten ARIA platinum certification 15 times over. But the album it was on, Kiss, was truly about much more than just that one viral hit. Songs like “Good Time” and “Tiny Little Birds” are an integral part of the CRJ canon. Fellow Canadian Justin Bieber even hopped on “Beautiful” and the album hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

So now that Kiss celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, Jepsen took to Instagram to reflect on the past ten years and what that album meant to her now-illustrious career in pop. “This is my first-ever pop record! And the reason I couldn’t give up on Los Angeles too fast,” she wrote. “10 years ago, I came to LA for one little show and then accidentally moved here forever. It was meant to be a weekend trip but I’d call home every few weeks to say ‘send more clothes.’ We made the album KISS in those months and I sang about my first round of LA hallucinations…”

She thanked fans for sticking with her on the ride and also announced a vinyl release to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kiss. Meanwhile, her new album, The Loneliest Time will be coming out on October 21st.