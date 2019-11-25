Carly Rae Jepsen Makes Her Tiny Desk Debut With An Expressive Three-Song Performance

Carly Rae Jepsen brought sparkling energy to her first Tiny Desk concert. The singer stopped by the famous NPR studios to perform three hits off her acclaimed record, Dedicated. While most Tiny Desk performances are stripped-down and intimate, Jepsen made the most of her stationary stage with expressive movements that brought “Now That I Found You,” “Want You In My Room,” and “The Sound” to life.

Jepsen’s excited energy is apparent throughout her performance. As NPR put it, Jepsen “brought an obvious sense of joy” and “commanded a considerable and captivated crowd,” a much-needed break from the impeachment hearing being broadcast down the hall. Backed with a five-piece band, Jepsen’s tracks were reduced to their essentials, but the singer still managed to light up the room with a sunny performance. Starting with a groovy rendition of the track “Now That I Found You,” Jepsen was beaming during the entirety of her performance.

The singer remained playful when transitioning to her second song. “This is the most direct song, to the nose, to the point,” Jepsen said when announcing “Want You In My Room.” She added, “It is a very ‘come hither’ song… you’ll see what I mean.”

Watch Jepsen’s energetic Tiny Desk performance below.