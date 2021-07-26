After releasing Pang in 2019, Caroline Polachek is starting her comeback. She dropped the single “Bunny Is A Rider” a couple weeks ago, and now she’s back with a new visual for the track, as well as a run of live shows, the 2021 “Heart Is Unbreaking Tour.”

Polachek says of the visual, “‘Bunny Is A Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind. In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”

She also previously said of the track, “‘Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Watch the “Bunny Is A Rider” video here and find Polachek’s upcoming tour dates below.

08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/09-11 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/26 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

10/28 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/19 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

11/20 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

11/22 — New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA

11/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/24 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale

12/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal

12/03 — Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

12/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/08 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

12/10 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

12/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

12/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst