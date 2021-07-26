After releasing Pang in 2019, Caroline Polachek is starting her comeback. She dropped the single “Bunny Is A Rider” a couple weeks ago, and now she’s back with a new visual for the track, as well as a run of live shows, the 2021 “Heart Is Unbreaking Tour.”
Polachek says of the visual, “‘Bunny Is A Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind. In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.”
She also previously said of the track, “‘Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”
Find Polachek's upcoming tour dates below.
08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/09-11 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/26 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
10/28 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/19 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
11/20 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
11/22 — New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
11/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/24 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale
12/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal
12/03 — Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
12/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/08 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/10 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
12/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst