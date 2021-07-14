Pop

Caroline Polachek Returns With The Groove-Driven New Single ‘Bunny Is A Rider’

Caroline Polachek has popped up here and there since releasing her 2019 album Pang, most recently with a studio version of her cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless,” which has been a staple of her live shows. (On that note, she also performed it on The Late Late Show in March.) Today, Polachek made her return with her first original material since Pang, a new single called “Bunny Is A Rider.”

It’s a catchy tune with verses propelled by a groovy bass line that lead into a catchy hook. Polachek says of the track:

“‘Bunny Is A Rider’ is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

Listen to “Bunny Is A Rider” above and find Polachek’s upcoming live dates below.

08/05/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/10/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/26/2021 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
10/28/2021 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/31/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
12/02/2021 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
06/04/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09-11/2022 — Portugal, PT @ Primavera Porto

