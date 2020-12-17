As Caroline Polachek toured behind her first post-Chairlift solo album Pang last year, one fan-favorite moment of live shows was when she delivered a rendition of The Corrs’ 2000 hit “Breathless.” Seeing as all of Polachek’s touring plans are on hold for a while, the singer decided to offer a studio version of the cover to make available on streaming services.

The original version of the song featuring sparkling keys and hollow snares familiar to the music of the early aughts. But Polachek gives the song a 2020 facelift, peppering the instrumentals with shuffling beats, electric synths, and blown-out bass.

Polachek’s “Breathless” cover isn’t a stand-alone single. Rather, the song will appear as part of Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection, which is slated for an April release. So far, Polachek has previewed the upcoming LP with a George Clanton remix of “Hey Big Eyes,” an A.G. Cook rework of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” a version of “Hit Me Where It Hurts” by Toro Y Moi, and a 10-minute-long version of her track “The Gate,” as well as a handful of others.

Listen to Polachek’s cover of “Breathless” above.

Standing At The Gate: Remix Collection is out 4/16 via Perpetual Novice. Pre-order it here.