The Late Late Show came to an end in 2023, and with it, so did what became perhaps James Corden’s most beloved segment: “Carpool Karaoke.” Well, it turns out it’s not completely over: Yesterday (December 15), Apple TV surprise-released the special A Carpool Karaoke Christmas with guests Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, and Dua Lipa.

Corden isn’t behind the wheel this time, although he is an executive producer. Taking over hosting duties is Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

In a statement, Corden says, “I’m delighted ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is back to celebrate the holidays in true style. I’ve entrusted Apple Music’s very own, the brilliant Zane Lowe, to drive our superstars to work and reminded him it’s so important to keep his eyes open while he sings. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Lowe also says, “This was hands-down the most fun I have ever had in a car. I’m very grateful to James for trusting me behind the wheel of a very expensive car with three of music’s most exciting artists, and I’m honored to be part of bringing this special A Carpool Karaoke Christmas to fans all over the world.”

Check out a trailer for A Carpool Karaoke Christmas above and find the full special here.