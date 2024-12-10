2025 is set to be a big Lady Gaga year, as she has a new album on the way (and a Coachella performance). We’ve already had a preview of it with “Disease,” and now Gaga has spoken more about the song and the upcoming LP.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Gaga explains how “Disease” captures the “chaos” of her next album:

“It felt like a way into the chaos of the album, which is kind of exercises in chaos — different sides of who I am as a person. To me, there’s some kind of chaos in all of the ways we try to analyze ourselves. ‘Disease’ is the beginning of that, and it started with this little voice on my shoulder saying ‘there’s no more tears to cry, I heard you begging for life,’ and that uncomfortable feeling that we can sometimes have when the voice in our head is not pleasant.”

Of the album’s aesthetic, Gaga explained, “There’s moments where we are sonically just trying to push sound as much as possible. There’s other moments where it’s all about love, and it’s super dreamy. That, to me, is true chaos.”

She also discussed what it was like working on “Disease” with fiance Michael Polansky, saying:

“Working with Michael is super, super interesting because he knows me so well. When we were working on ‘Disease,’ I was navigating my way through some of the initial lyrics that we had written in the studio. ‘I could play the doctor. I can cure your disease.’ He said, ‘You know, there’s another way for you to say this.’ He said [it should be], ‘Bring me your desire, I can cure your disease,’ because the thing that you are asking is to fix you, to fix this addict-like affliction that you have for this person. That’s a super intimate thing that someone might not think of or feel working with me unless they really know me.”

Find more from the interview here.