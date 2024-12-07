Last year, two Christmas tracks (Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”) fiercely battle it out for the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. Well, Sabrina Carpenter has submitted another contender for the annual competition.

As part of the “Juno” singer’s A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter special on Netflix for brushed off another classic in true karaoke fashion. Sabrina Carpenter alongside fellow pop darling Chappell Roan performed a festive cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” (viewable here).

Although the tune is all about heartbreak, Sabrina and Chappell couldn’t help but break character as they lovingly gazed upon each other’s faces. Chappell kicked of the ballad singing its famed chorus: “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day, you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I’ll give it to someone special / Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day, you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I’ll give it to someone special.”

Sabrina swooped in like the ghost of holiday cheer to keep the moment going. As the song builds the pair stack their harmonies crafting the only cover of the track you’ll ever need to hear again. While Sabrina’s sometimes R-rated sense of humor was notably absent it makes several appearances throughout the rest of her special.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is exclusively available on Netflix. Find more information here.