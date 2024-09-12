RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and drag performer Sasha Colby introduced Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday night, September 11, and Roan repaid the favor later in the show.

Roan won Best New Artist and read her acceptance speech straight from her diary. After thanking MTV, Island Records, family, and friends, Roan said, “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop. To the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate, and thank you to the people who are fans who listen to me — who hear me when I share my joy and my fears. Thank you for listening to me.”

Roan continued, “And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I’m one of you. And don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you wanna be, b*tch.”

Roan was also nominated for Best Trending Video (“Hot To Go!”), Song Of The Summer (“Good Luck, Babe!”), and Performance Of The Year (“Red Wine Supernova”).

Watch Roan’s acceptance speech here, and watch her “Good Luck, Babe!” performance above.