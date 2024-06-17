During a recent Midwest Princess Tour show, Chappell Roan opened up about the “heavy” pressure she felt because her “career is going really fast.” Hopefully, Roan felt a little bit better after meeting “Baby Chappell,” a toddler named Juliet Wasson who has gone TikTok viral for dressing like Chappell Roan, at Kentuckiana Pride Festival over the weekend.

The moment was captured in Kelsey Wasson’s TikTok showing Baby Chappell running around backstage and turning around to be greeted by the real Chappell Roan. It took about 40 seconds for Juliet to realize she was standing before Chappell Roan, and once she did, she beamed in awe. “I love you,” Juliet said.

“Baby Chappell” went viral last week when Kelsey Wasson posted a TikTok in which Juliet corrects her mom: “I’m not Juliet! I’m Chappell Roan!” She’s dressed in a pink sequined onesie and white boots. The TikTok has been viewed 8.4 million times.

According to WDRB News, Kentuckiana Pride Festival was Juliet’s first concert, and Chappell Roan’s PR team had planned to surprise Juliet with a meet-and-greet.

“After the concert, [the Wassons] stayed at Waterfront Park for about 30 minutes because people recognized Juliet from TikTok and formed a line to take photos with the young child,” the local news report relayed.