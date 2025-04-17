Chappell Roan‘s latest single “The Giver” is about, well, giving. “Ain’t no country boy quitter,” she sings. “I get the job done.” It’s this lack of giving from the country boys that made Roan realize she was gay, as she explained on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast.

“The reason I say this is actually a huge reset for people, the way people talk about sex in this day and age is that it has been so divorced from pleasure,” co-host Bowen Yang (no, there is no feud between the two of them over that Moo Deng sketch) said, to which Roan replied, “That is my experience when I hooked up with men. That’s how I knew I was gay.”

When co-host Matt Rogers asked if it never felt like it was for her, the in-love “Good Luck, Babe!” singer explained, “It just felt so performative. To me, when I’m like, okay, service top is that you want to do service even if you don’t want to? I don’t know, I just want to do what my partner makes them feel good, and when I make them feel good, that makes me feel good.”

You can listen to Roan’s episode of Las Culturistas above (be sure to stick around for the part where she talks about being a guinea pig owner — it’s about time we got representation in the media).