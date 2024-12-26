The user-voted worst episode of Glee on IMDb is season 5’s “Previously Unaired Christmas.” But that is not Chappell Roan‘s least favorite episode of Fox’s musical comedy-drama that aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Heck, it’s not even her least favorite Christmas episode of Glee.

Earlier this week, Roan capped off her incredible 2024 by sharing her thoughts on the Glee season 3 episode “Extraordinary Merry Christmas” (which received a rare “F” review from The AV Club) on an Instagram account run by Roan and her creative director, Ramisha Sattar.

“This is the worst episode of Glee I’ve ever seen,” Roan said with the episode in the background. “I’m turning it off. I hate it. Next.” She was joking… but also not. In a follow-up post, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer fake-apologized for the backlash to her take. “This is my apology video for the Gleeks that I offended. I am so sorry,” she said while someone off-screen was threatening her with a pair of scissors. “I love every episode of Glee, and I love Kurt and Blaine.”

Roan was brave to speak to her truth (even if “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” might be worse). You can watch the whole saga play out here.