There’s nothing “casual” about Chappell Roan‘s love of horror movies.

During a recent Rolling Stone cover story, your favorite artist’s favorite artist revealed that she has a private Letterboxd account, which contains an ever-growing list of horror movies she wants to see. It’s largely “horrifying” titles from Japan and Taiwan, although her recent favorites include A24’s Talk to Me (“I thought that was so special for a horror movie to make me cry”) and twist-filled Barbarian. If Roan is looking for a new song to cover on her The Midwest Princess Tour, might I suggest “Fire Fire Fire, Hiss” from Longlegs?

Roan also discussed why her first Billboard Hot 100 top-10 hit “Good Luck, Babe!” (which, come to think of it, would be a good name for a horror movie) doesn’t have a music video. “I’m too tired,” the “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” singer said. “Do you know how hard it is to do a music video when you’re this exhausted and burnt?”

She added, “It’s a hit without a video. I have a top-10 hit with a lyric video.”

Roan’s The Midwest Princess Tour wraps up in October with a pair of festival performances over two weekends at Austin City Limits 2024.