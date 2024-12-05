Chappell Roan Shares Her Most-Played Artists (And Song) Of 2024

Celebs, they’re just like us: they’re putting their Spotify Wrapped results on social media, too.

Chappell Roan took to Instagram to not only share an “insane” photo of herself standing next to a camouflaged car (it pairs well with her “Midwest Princess” hat) and a bull horn, but also to reveal her most-played artists in 2024. No. 1 is Ariana Grande (as someone in the replies wrote, “Ariana Grande, your favorite artist’s favorite artists favorite artist”), followed by Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.

As for the songs she kept returning to this year, Roan wrote, “Top song was barracuda ofc.” The “Red Wine Supernova” singer covered the Heart classic during certain shows on The Midwest Princess Tour.

Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” finished as the sixth most-streamed song in the US in 2024, while The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess ranked No. 5 on the album charts. Below, you can see the top 10 of the US and global charts for top albums and songs.