Chappell Roan Shares Her Most-Played Artists (And Song) Of 2024

Celebs, they’re just like us: they’re putting their Spotify Wrapped results on social media, too.
Chappell Roan took to Instagram to not only share an “insane” photo of herself standing next to a camouflaged car (it pairs well with her “Midwest Princess” hat) and a bull horn, but also to reveal her most-played artists in 2024. No. 1 is Ariana Grande (as someone in the replies wrote, “Ariana Grande, your favorite artist’s favorite artists favorite artist”), followed by Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.
As for the songs she kept returning to this year, Roan wrote, “Top song was barracuda ofc.” The “Red Wine Supernova” singer covered the Heart classic during certain shows on The Midwest Princess Tour.
Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” finished as the sixth most-streamed song in the US in 2024, while The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess ranked No. 5 on the album charts. Below, you can see the top 10 of the US and global charts for top albums and songs.
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Albums, US
1. Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
2. Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
3. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
4. Noah Kahan — Stick Season
5. Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
6. Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
7. SZA — SOS
8. Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
9. Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
10. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Albums Globally
1. Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
2. Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
3. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
4. Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito
5. Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine
6. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
7. SZA — SOS
8. Taylor Swift — Lover
9. Benson Boone — Fireworks & Rollerblades
10. The Weeknd — Starboy
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Songs, US
1. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
2. Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
3. Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
4. Post Malone — “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen
5. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”
6. Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
7. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
8. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”
9. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves
10. Noah Kahan — “Stick Season”
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Songs Globally
1. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
2. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
3. Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”
4. FloyyMenor & Cris Mj — “Gata Only”
5. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
6. Djo — “End of Beginning”
7. Hozier — “Too Sweet”
8. The Weeknd, Jennie, & Lily Rose Depp — “One Of The Girls”
9. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
10. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga — “Die With A Smile”