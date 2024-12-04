Spotify Wrapped 2024 Is Finally Out Now

We only have a few weeks of 2024 left, which means it’s time to look back on how the year has gone. In the music world, most fans do that via Spotify Wrapped, the streaming platform’s annual personalized round-up of what users listened to the most over the course of the last year. Well, after much anticipation, the 2024 edition of Spotify Wrapped is out now. Learn more here.

Per Spotify’s Wrapped website, the 2024 edition of Wrapped has been launched. The site reads, “Wrapped is in the app. Your year in audio is waiting. Head to the mobile app to join the celebration.” However, as of this post, some users on social media report being unable to access their Wrapped, but it should become more readily available as the day goes on, so keep checking.

Meanwhile, two of Spotify’s biggest competitors just launched their own year-end recap features: Apple Music’s Replay 2024 went live yesterday, while also yesterday, Amazon Music launched Delivered.

Spotify has also revealed some year-end global superlatives platform-wide: Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was the most-streamed song, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the most-streamed album, and those three were all also No. 1 on the US-only versions of those same charts.