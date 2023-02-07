In perhaps the biggest surprise of this year’s Grammys, Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” won Song Of The Year, triumphing over songs by Adele, Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Gayle, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Taylor Swift. When Raitt’s song was announced, the open-mouthed look on her face indicated she was the most surprised person in the room.

It turns out that even after the initial shock passed, she still couldn’t believe it.

In a video of a backstage interview after her win, she entered the room and said, “I’m just so surprised, I don’t know what to say to you guys.” Later, she said of the other nominated songs, “I’m so surprised because there were just massively talented, great tunes that represented tremendous excitement of the public, both in sales and just No. 1 and big smashing hits, and my little record was, you know… I’m so glad to be nominated. I was very surprised, but holding up our end of the American roots and my generation, that was… made me very proud. So… I don’t know, I love it.”

After answering another question later, she excitedly added, “I can’t believe it! I just can’t… it’s like, when I won for Nick Of Time [Album Of The Year at the 1990 Grammys], I just could not believe that they called my name, and Dr. Biden gave me my damn award! Get the hell out of Dodge, you know? Sorry, I’m losing it.”

In a different backstage interview, she added, “I’m just completely surprised. I’m absolutely… I was not expecting that. There was so many massive records that are so popular, and to be included in that in the nomination was a surprise enough, but this happened to me 30 years ago, or 32 years ago, when nobody expected Nick Of Time to be in the running for Album Of The Year, and somehow, I made… everybody canceled each other out or something. But this was… I feel at disbelief and very, very grateful.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.