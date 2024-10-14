Chappell Roan‘s The Midwest Princess Tour kicked off in September 2023 at a venue (Springfield, Missouri’s Gillioz Theatre) with a capacity of 1,300. It came to an end 13 months later in front of approximately 75,000 people.

For the second weekend in a row, Roan performed a headliner-worthy set at ACL Fest. The setlist was essentially the same, minus her cover of “Barracuda” by Heart; she was apparently sick and on the verge of losing her voice. Luckily, Roan will have time to recover, as she’s finished with touring for the year and has only one more “show” on the schedule: SNL. Roan is the musical guest for a November 2 episode with host John Mulaney, and during her ACL performance, she may have revealed one of the songs she’s going to sing.

“Right before pink pony club she said ‘this is the last time I’m playing this in 2024 … (looks back at her band) oh wait. Just kidding no it’s not. Oops my bad!’ While laughing it off,” according to Reddit user jacoblindner. So, it sounds like “Pink Pony Club” will be one of her SNL songs. It’s likely the other will be her biggest Hot 100 hit, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Other highlights of the ACL show included a rare comet in the sky, which you can see here, and Chappell Roan becoming “Strappell Roan.” Or as one fan account put it,” chappell roan wearing a strap on stage. that’s it. that’s the tweet.”