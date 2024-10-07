The annual Austin City Limits festival draws a yearly crowd of somewhere around 450,000 people over both weekends. Well, speaking of crowd sizes, the first weekend of the 2024 edition just wrapped up, and Chappell Roan was part of the festivities. She made headlines in August when photos of her massive audience at Lollapalooza made the rounds, and she drew quite the crowd at ACL yesterday (October 6), too.

Festival organizers shared this video late last night, taken as Roan performed “Pink Pony Club.” Many, many people watched Roan perform, as the video illustrates.

Worth noting is that looking at the ACL set times for Sunday, there wasn’t much else to do during Roan’s set. While a lot of artists faced significant audience conflicts with acts performing on other stages, Roan had little competition (with all due respect to MIKE. and the tail end of San Holo’s set). It likely also didn’t hurt that Tyler The Creator was performing on Roan’s stage after her, so some portion of her audience was likely waiting for that, too.

Regardless, despite the favorable circumstances, Roan has proven herself to be one of the year’s breakout stars, and it’s not a fluke that she’s drawing crowds like this.

Meanwhile, Roan recently spoke about that Lollapalooza set, saying, “Kesha was so lovely to me after my Lollapalooza set, because with that huge of a crowd, maybe only five other people there understood what that’s like. Kesha came to talk to me after, and it felt like a big sister was helping me through it. Me and Reneé [Rapp] were crying because we felt like we were seen in a way we never had been before.”