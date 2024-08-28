Chappell Roan released her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess in September 2023. Since then, she’s put out one standalone single, “Good Luck, Babe!,” but there’s new music on the way… eventually.

Roan’s manager, Nick Bobetsky, told Music Business Worldwide that she’s “busy writing.” He continued, “I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves, we put our heads together, and quickly work to get that music out.”

It’s what Roan did most recently with “Good Luck, Babe!” and that strategy worked: it’s her highest-charting song to date, having peaked (so far) at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bobetsky also referred to Roan as “absolutely an album artist.” He added, “I think that’s what people want from her, big-picture. I don’t think that takes away from the impact of singles. It’s partly a question of when the fans are asking for an album, and we have a lot of insight into that sort of thing.” He continued, “I think right now Chappell wants to feel free to put music out when it’s ready and when she’s excited about letting people hear it. And I think that’s what the fans want as well.”

Maybe she’ll release new music once some people chill out.