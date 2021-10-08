Charli XCX and 100 Gecs have both suggested, but not outright officially announced, that they have new albums not far off on the horizon. Now, thanks to a recent Twitter interaction, we now know a bit more about when both artists plan to drop their respective projects.

Yesterday, 100 Gecs took to Twitter to declare, “the album will be coming early 2022.” As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Charli then replied to the tweet, “Same. Ish,” indicating that she too is dropping an album at or around early 2022.

Charli and the many Gecs have formed a working relationship over the past couple years. In early 2020, 100 Gecs and Rico Nasty remixed their song “Ringtone” and brought Charli and Kero Kero Bonito into the fold. A couple months later, Charli returned the favor with her single “Claws,” which she made in collaboration with 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.

Charli and 100 Gecs have both been busy in recent times. Charli is fresh off a Tonight Show performance of “Good Ones,” which bore a lot of similarities to her recently released video for the track. Meanwhile, 100 Gecs are performing the first concert of their fall tour tonight in Oakland, California.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.