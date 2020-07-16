The making of Charli XCX’s quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now, was a transparent process, more so than the creation of most music. Charli sought ideas and input from her followers in real time, bouncing ideas of them as she released songs and created visuals. Still, fans didn’t get to see the entire process, but Charli will be pulling back the curtain even more with a new documentary, 6ft Apart.

Charli spoke about the film with Variety, saying:

“It felt only natural to document myself making this album. I don’t think I’ve ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time. So I wanted to film it all. Why not add to the pressure of making an extremely personal album within a five-week timeline by putting a load of cameras in my face and zooming in on my personality and insecurities too??! You know???”

The official announcement also reads in part:

“The project would be a virtual experiment like no other, with Charli making use of all the tools at her disposal – collaborating online with select artists and her fans around the world via social media. No fancy recording studios. No glossy music videos; everything is made at home, and yet everything is made with the world watching. ‘6ft Apart’ depicts how this project would become a cathartic lifeline for both Charli and her fans, called the ‘Angels’, and a welcome distraction for the wider music world. At the very heart of ‘6ft Apart,’ we uncover the profound power of music to inspire hope, bringing people together in a time where we are forced to be apart; from Charli’s own relationship with her long-distance-now-live-in boyfriend, to a generation around the world in times of global crisis.”

6ft Apart does not yet have an announced release date, but it is currently in post-production and is set to be released later this year.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.