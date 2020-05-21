While creating How I’m Feeling Now, Charli XCX detailed the highs and lows she felt during the process. She is continuing her trend of transparency even after the record is out, as she has revealed that since How I’m Feeling Now dropped, she hasn’t been in the best place.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Charli XCX begins, “since releasing my album last week i’ve been in quite a fragile state. i suppose i was so caught up in making and releasing this album, a process that more often than not takes months, sometimes years to complete, that i really ignored my mental health and emotional needs. ignored is maybe not the right word, perhaps pushed aside is a better phrase.”

She goes on to say that she feels “very lost, overwhelmed and fragile,” and that it seems she is “unable to cope with even the most minuscule tasks without crumbling into panic or tears.” She also notes, “somehow, after a soaring high, i always seem to end up in an excruciatingly low place – this is something i’m really trying to work on.”

Charli then shared the reason for her emotional update, writing, “i’m updating you on how i’m feeling because i want to be open and honest with you and i want to let you know that if you’re feeling emotionally volatile or a bit lost and confused right now – it’s ok. it happens to everyone and you should not feel weak or guilty or wrong, and you should definitely not start comparing yourself to others. […] this process has brought me closer to you guys than ever before, and it’s also begun to show me the importance of really listening to myself and my needs without letting guilt get the better of me. i am extremely grateful for both of these things.”

Read Charli’s full post below.

“since releasing my album last week i’ve been in quite a fragile state. i suppose i was so caught up in making and releasing this album, a process that more often than not takes months, sometimes years to complete, that i really ignored my mental health and emotional needs. ignored is maybe not the right word, perhaps pushed aside is a better phrase. i was so focused on pushing myself, finishing my work and distracting myself from the actuality of the current state of the world that now i’ve come out the other side i feel very lost, overwhelmed and fragile. it seems i am unable to cope with even the most minuscule tasks without crumbling into panic or tears and i constantly doubt myself and my purpose. i think it’s hit me so hard at this point in time because i have just let go of this body of work that was created in such an intense and emotional way, more so than anything i’ve ever made before. i feel like i’m left staring out into the abyss thinking, what was the point? do enough people care? why do i always want more? somehow, after a soaring high, i always seem to end up in an excruciatingly low place – this is something i’m really trying to work on. i’m updating you on how i’m feeling because i want to be open and honest with you and i want to let you know that if you’re feeling emotionally volatile or a bit lost and confused right now – it’s ok. it happens to everyone and you should not feel weak or guilty or wrong, and you should definitely not start comparing yourself to others. i’ve done all of the above, when really all i needed to do was forgive myself and take a day to be calm and breathe and relax: that’s what i’m doing today. call your friends, read a book, open the window, watch your favorite film, eat yummy food, dance around, do what you want – just don’t put pressure on yourself. this process has brought me closer to you guys than ever before, and it’s also begun to show me the importance of really listening to myself and my needs without letting guilt get the better of me. i am extremely grateful for both of these things <3 thank you for everything <3.”

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.