Charli XCX won this summer with Brat, which began as Charli XCX’s sixth LP and ballooned into a pop cultural phenomenon to the point where Vice President Kamala Harris adopted the Brat aesthetic for her presidential campaign.

But Charli XCX is not resting on her lime-green laurels.

On Wednesday, July 31, the platinum-certified UK pop star teased what appeared to be a “Guess” remix. Charli XCX posted a photo that everyone guessed features Billie Eilish, and Eilish stoked the rumors by posting a selfie alongside “?” on her Instagram Story.

Then, Wednesday night, people began posting photos of flyers encouraging people to “call Charli XCX at 310-861-2831.” By doing so, a presumptive snippet of the “Guess” remix played.

Billie Eilish shares new photo: “?” pic.twitter.com/214PIVw7A5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2024

Charli xcx text line now plays a teaser of the “Guess” remix when you call. https://t.co/4zWYMvM6TB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2024

“Guess” is a track from Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not deluxe version.