Charli xcx london june 2024
Getty Image
Pop

Charli XCX Seemingly Teased A Snippet Of Her ‘Guess’ Remix, Which Possibly Features Billie Eilish

Charli XCX won this summer with Brat, which began as Charli XCX’s sixth LP and ballooned into a pop cultural phenomenon to the point where Vice President Kamala Harris adopted the Brat aesthetic for her presidential campaign.

But Charli XCX is not resting on her lime-green laurels.

On Wednesday, July 31, the platinum-certified UK pop star teased what appeared to be a “Guess” remix. Charli XCX posted a photo that everyone guessed features Billie Eilish, and Eilish stoked the rumors by posting a selfie alongside “?” on her Instagram Story.

Then, Wednesday night, people began posting photos of flyers encouraging people to “call Charli XCX at 310-861-2831.” By doing so, a presumptive snippet of the “Guess” remix played.

“Guess” is a track from Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not deluxe version.

Brat debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its initial June 7 release. Last week, Charli XCX hinted she had more Brat in store by reposting claims that Brat summer is dead and captioning her Instagram post, “oh? see u next week :)”

As of this writing, Charli XCX has not confirmed anything beyond the aforementioned photo, but, at this point, it would be totally unsurprising if a “Guess” remix featuring Eilish dropped this Friday, August 2.

