Charli XCX won this summer with Brat, which began as Charli XCX’s sixth LP and ballooned into a pop cultural phenomenon to the point where Vice President Kamala Harris adopted the Brat aesthetic for her presidential campaign.
But Charli XCX is not resting on her lime-green laurels.
On Wednesday, July 31, the platinum-certified UK pop star teased what appeared to be a “Guess” remix. Charli XCX posted a photo that everyone guessed features Billie Eilish, and Eilish stoked the rumors by posting a selfie alongside “?” on her Instagram Story.
Then, Wednesday night, people began posting photos of flyers encouraging people to “call Charli XCX at 310-861-2831.” By doing so, a presumptive snippet of the “Guess” remix played.
Guess ? pic.twitter.com/navFSQUAym
— Charli (@charli_xcx) July 31, 2024
Billie Eilish shares new photo:
“?” pic.twitter.com/214PIVw7A5
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2024
310-861-2831 pic.twitter.com/j718S27jAf
— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) August 1, 2024
Charli xcx text line now plays a teaser of the “Guess” remix when you call. https://t.co/4zWYMvM6TB
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2024
“Guess” is a track from Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not deluxe version.
Brat debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its initial June 7 release. Last week, Charli XCX hinted she had more Brat in store by reposting claims that Brat summer is dead and captioning her Instagram post, “oh? see u next week :)”
As of this writing, Charli XCX has not confirmed anything beyond the aforementioned photo, but, at this point, it would be totally unsurprising if a “Guess” remix featuring Eilish dropped this Friday, August 2.