Charli XCX got the internet all riled up today (July 31). On social media, she shared a photo that looks like the cover of a new remix of Charli’s “Guess,” and the subjects of the photo are two bodies with their heads out of frame. One of them seems to be Charli (complete with a Brat-style “lower back tattoo” lower back tattoo), while people believe they know who the other person is.

A lot of responses to the post are people speculating that it’s Billie Eilish in the photo, as the person’s style appears to be the same as hers (the person is wearing “the dumbest f*cking clothing,” as Finneas might put it). Furthermore, the text on the right side of the image teases the featured artist with underscores, and the number of underscores (13) matches up with the amount of characters in “Billie Eilish” (counting the space).

If you want to get really into the weeds, the rings on the mystery person’s hand seem to match up with the ones Eilish is wearing in photos from this recent Instagram post of hers.

Also worth noting is that Eilish was in Charli’s native UK recently, where she guested on BBC Radio 1 and shared her thoughts on the word “moist.”

The original version of “Guess” was co-written with Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs and Harrison Patrick Smith (AKA The Dare), and it appears on the deluxe edition of Brat, dubbed Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.