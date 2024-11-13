Charli XCX Fully Commits To ‘Brat’ In A Funny New ‘SNL’ Promo

This weekend is a big one for Charli XCX, as she’s making her debut as host of Saturday Night Live. So, she and the rest of the show’s staff and cast are currently going through the process of getting the episode ready, and that means promos.

The first of them was shared today (November 13). In it, Chloe Fineman expresses excitement about Charli being on the show, and as the conversation goes on, Charli only responds with the word “brat,” which causes some confusion. Eventually, someone interjects to explain they still doing understand what “brat” means, and Charli declares, “But you will, babes.” Charli then strikes poses as Fineman blows Charli’s hair with a leafblower.

Charli’s first time as musical guest on the show was on December 13, 2014, on an episode hosted by Martin Freeman. She was then scheduled for the December 18, 2021 episode hosted by Paul Rudd, but she ultimately had to bail due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 (although she did appear in this weird sketch). Her musical guest spot ended up getting rescheduled for March 5, 2022.

Check out the video above.