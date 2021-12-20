This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live was an odd one and a bit of a callback to the bare-bones early pandemic episodes of the show: Due to the latest COVID outbreak, the latest SNL was significantly scaled back and was performed in front of no studio audience aside from the show’s crew and cast members. Consequently, Charli XCX, the week’s musical guest, was unable to perform. She still found a way to sing on the show, though, via a pre-taped sketch with Paul Rudd, Kyle Mooney, and some other SNL cast members.

Backed into a corner, the show relied heavily on re-airing old sketches to fill airtime, but one of the originals was a music video for “The Christmas Socks,” a classically cheesy holiday tune about the spirit of giving to those less fortunate. It’s an odd sketch that’s better watched than described, so without giving too much away, just note that Charli pops up towards the end in a bird costume.

Ultimately, that was Charli’s only musical performance of the night, but fans may get to hear something fresh from her soon regardless. After the news of her axed performance was revealed, Charli tweeted, “maybe i’ll just drop some demos instead to keep u guys hype…”

Watch the “Christmas Socks” sketch above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.