Here Is Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Tour Setlist

Charli XCX supported her hit album Brat last year on the Sweat tour, a co-headlining run with Troye Sivan. Those dates wrapped up in October 2024, and not long after that, she launched the Brat tour. All the dates so far have been overseas, but in Austin, Texas last night (April 22), Charli kicked off her US run.

The setlist (via setlist.fm), naturally, is primarily focused on Brat and the remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, with 16 of the 22 songs coming from those releases. Also represented are Pop 2, How I’m Feeling Now, Vroom Vroom, the Barbie soundtrack cut “Speed Drive,” and Charli’s Icona Pop collaboration “I Love It.”

Check out the setlist below, as well as the rest of her upcoming US Brat tour dates.