Here Is Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Tour Setlist

Charli XCX supported her hit album Brat last year on the Sweat tour, a co-headlining run with Troye Sivan. Those dates wrapped up in October 2024, and not long after that, she launched the Brat tour. All the dates so far have been overseas, but in Austin, Texas last night (April 22), Charli kicked off her US run.
The setlist (via setlist.fm), naturally, is primarily focused on Brat and the remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, with 16 of the 22 songs coming from those releases. Also represented are Pop 2, How I’m Feeling Now, Vroom Vroom, the Barbie soundtrack cut “Speed Drive,” and Charli’s Icona Pop collaboration “I Love It.”
Check out the setlist below, as well as the rest of her upcoming US Brat tour dates.
Charli XCX’s Brat Tour Setlist
1. “365 (Feat. Shygirl Remix)”
2. “360”
3. “Von Dutch”
4. “Rewind”
5. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
6. “Club Classics”
7. “Unlock It”
8. “Talk Talk”
9. “Apple”
10. “So I”
11. “So I (Feat A.G. Cook Remix)”
12. “Spring Breakers”
13. “Girl, So Confusing (Feat. Lorde Remix)”
14. “Everything Is Romantic”
15. “Speed Drive”
16. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
17. “Guess (Feat. Billie Eilish Remix)”
18. “365”
19. “Party 4 U” (encore)
20. “Vroom Vroom” (encore)
21. “Track 10” (encore)
22. “I Love It” (Icona Pop cover) (encore)
Charli XCX’s 2025 Tour Dates: Brat
04/23/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/26/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
04/28/2025 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/30/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/03/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/04/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center