Indiecast On The Charli XCX Vs. Green Day Feud

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with a correction about Ian’s claim about a “last” Bon Iver concert, and a conversation about the current state of the Indiecast mailbag. There’s also a quick Sportscast on the NBA playoffs, and whether the NBA is the most indie-rock league. In the Fantasy Album Draft update, we look at recent reviews for Bon Iver and Tunde Adebimpe and check out the new single from Lana Del Rey. Then the guys discuss some of the week’s news, including Katy Perry’s (unexciting) journey to space and the recent sorta scandal about Charli XCX shading Green Day over Coachella headliner status.

In the mailbag, the guys discuss the influence of video games and School Of Rock programs on indie rock, and yay or nay The Mars Volta. Finally, in Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends the latest from Kitchen and Steven stumps for Bill Fox.

