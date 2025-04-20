Around this time last year, Charli XCX was fiercely waiving her Brat flag. By the now-Grammy Award-winning album’s June 2024 release pop and electronic music lovers were thrust into the Brat summer movement.

With warm weather approaching supporters of the “Sympathy Is A Knife” singer are ready to bring Brat summer back. But, Charli XCX, on the other hand, wants to put it to bed. Yesterday (April 19), Charli XCX said goodbye to Brat yet again this time at Coachella 2025 weekend two.

Instead of leaving fans high and dry, Charli XCX offered several alternatives. At the end of her set, on the screen Charli shouted other a dozen musicians. Each of the entertainers has teased or confirmed new music projects, all of which Charli XCX supporters can rally around this summer. In the clip (viewable here), Charli showed love to fellow recording artists Addison Rae, Lorde, PinkPantheress, Haim, Yung Lean, Ethel Cain, Kali Uchis, Pulp, Perfume Genius, Rosalia, Carolina, Turnstile, ASAP Rocky, Blood Orange, Bon Iver, and more.

Charli XCX also paid homage to filmmakers Aidan Zamiri, Ari Aster, and Kogonada. After screenshots of the graphics were shared across social media, many of the highlighted entertainers returned the love.

“Thanks for thinking of me, Charli boots,” wrote Kali Uchis on Instagram.

“She came with a message,” penned Aidan Zamiri.

Charli XCX does not want the party to end. However, she does not want to host the shindig anymore.