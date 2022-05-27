Charli XCX Cancels Concerts After She ‘Completely Lost’ Her Voice

Today, Charli XCX was supposed to perform in Brussels, Belgium, at the city’s La Madeleine venue. Tomorrow, her plan was to play at TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) in Utrecht, Netherlands. Unfortunately, though, neither of those shows will go on as planned, Charli revealed today. The reason is that Charli has “completely lost” her voice, which means “singing is literally impossible right now.”

In a message shared on social media, Charli wrote, “I am devastated to have to inform you that I have to cancel my shows in both Brussels and Utrecht today and tomorrow. I have completely lost my voice and despite trying many techniques to revive it, it is not returning. I am under doctors orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible. I wish that there was a way I could perform for you guys, but singing is literally impossible right now and the show is too physical to tackle whilst my glands are flared up and in pain. I am so so so sorry to let you down, I really am.”

angels coming to the Brussels & Utrecht shows please read. i am so sorry and i’m really disappointed 💔 pic.twitter.com/iv6GCVxuBg — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 27, 2022

Charli’s next scheduled show is on May 30, at Astra in Berlin, Germany.

