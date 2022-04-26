A24’s upcoming slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Boasting a promising cast of actors, including Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Chase Sui Wonders, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace, it’s safe to say this movie is on our radar.

In addition to an impressive cast list, the trailer teases some new music from Charli XCX. On the song, appropriately titled “Hot Girl,” XCX rap-sings confident lyrics over a rattling, pulsating drum beat, continuing the timely yet ambitious sounds of her most recent album, Crash.

Bodies Bodies Bodies tells the story of a group of friends gathering together for a party in which events quickly take a turn. “When a group of rich 20-somethings plans a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong,” per the film’s logline.

Ahead of its wide release, Bodies Bodies Bodies premiered at SXSW in Austin this past March to rave reviews, with IndieWire calling the Halina Rejin-directed film “one of those movies worth a second, third, even fourth watch.”

Check out the trailer above.

Bodies Bodies Bodies hits theatres 8/5 via A24.

