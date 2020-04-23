Charli XCX has been making an album with real-time input from her fans online, and now she has followed up “Forever” with her latest How I’m Feeling Now song, “Claws.” The track features contributions from 100 Gecs member Dylan Brady, who produced and co-wrote the song, and with whom Charli has collaborated on a number of occasions.

🍊 CLAWS IS OUT NOW 🍊 ARTWORK BY @CWYNARS🍊 THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE FOR THIS SONG & FOR HELPING ME MAKE MY CREATIVE DECISIONS ON THIS ALBUM 🍊 IT MEANS THE WORLD TO ME THAT UR ALL INVOLVED 🍊STREAM CLAWS HERE 🍊 https://t.co/z2JSORPedZ pic.twitter.com/lGbXoVCK1b — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 23, 2020

In a recent Zoom meeting with fans, Charli discussed some ideas she has for the song’s upcoming video: “I’ve got two ideas. One involves me in a bikini on a scooter, and one involves me making out with Huck, my boyfriend, on a green screen for the whole video, kind of inspired by Shawn Mendes and Camila [Cabello] when they made out on Instagram, because that was really hot and fun. So those are the reference points, but we’ll see which one happens.”

It’s not clear which idea she is going with at this point, as she has posted photos in recent days that suggest either one could happen.

changed my mind. dropping Claws tomorrow. teehee. 5pm uk/ 9am la 🦞 pic.twitter.com/sqQ9DX0ay0 — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 22, 2020

Charli also recently spoke about the nature of How I’m Feeling Now as a whole, saying in an interview, “The songs on this album aren’t literally about being in quarantine and being isolated, but […] all of the work I’m creating, whether it be the music and the production and the artwork, it is all indicative of the time we’re in, because it’s all that I can do. […] It felt like — and don’t take this out of context — for me, and the kind of artist I am, and the kind of fan base I have, it was kind of the perfect time for me to make something that could comment on this and get everybody involved.”

Listen to “Claws” above.

How I’m Feeling Now is out 5/15.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.