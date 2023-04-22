Charli XCX is set to make her feature film debut as a star in an upcoming reboot of the 1978 cult classic, Faces Of Death, alongside Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery and Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira. The project will be co-written and directed by Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, who some might recognize as the recent minds behind the latest cinema flick, How To Blow Up A Pipeline.

According to Billboard, the project is a “modern update” on the found-footage style of the original that was first created by John Alan Schwartz. It’s also reportedly been labeled as “banned in 46 countries.”

“Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online,” the duo shared in a statement via the publication.

While it’s unclear still what Charli’s role will be, the movie is currently in production in New Orleans, according to The Wrap.

However, she’s been in front of the camera before, as part of her real-life 2021 documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, where she was recorded making an album during the pandemic — as everyone was isolated.

