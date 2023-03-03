Well, it’s right there in the title. As startling as How To Blow Up A Pipeline sounds, the trailer for the Toronto Film Fest hit is even more thrilling, ratcheting up tension to an explosive breaking point. The film features a crew of young, aspiring eco-terrorists who saw Ocean’s Eleven and figured why not put those plans to good use to destroy something they see as a threat to the environment? They squat in a house in Texas while planning, practicing, and potentially pulling off a massive structural disruption.

Based on the Andreas Malm book, the movie was co-written and directed by Daniel Goldhaber, who also made the cam girl horror flick Cam — another project that continued squeezing the vice tighter and tighter until a terrifying breaking point.

Neon bought the rights to the film after Toronto, and it seems to fit perfectly into their sweet spot of genre work blended with prestige. How To Blow Up A Pipeline features a stellar young cast, including Ariela Barer (who also co-wrote the script with Goldhaber and Jordan Sjol), Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, and American Honey‘s Sasha Lane. The film was produced by Goldhaber, Barer, David Grove Churchill Viste, Alex Black, Alex Hughes, Isa Mazzei, and Adam Wyatt Tate.

How To Blow Up A Pipeline is set to hit theaters April 7th and we can’t wait to see it.