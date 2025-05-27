Charli XCX has cracked the Final Destination code: hot people + creative kills = profit.

The “Von Dutch” singer has been logging past titles from the horror movie franchise on Letterboxd ahead of watching the latest entry, Final Destination Bloodlines. She shared her thoughts on why they’re so much fun — and so financially successful — in a new TikTok video.

“The reason that I love these movies is that they really just are about hot people getting killed,” she said. “You know, there’s no sort of like moral backbone to the story. It really is just like they’re hot, they’re cursed, and they deserve to die. And these films do like so well, like no matter who’s in them.”

Charli also pitched an “It Girl version” of Final Destination starring herself, Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, and Devon Lee Carlson. She also suggested a “scream queen, like Jenna” (presumably Ortega) and an “OG scream queen, like Sissy Spacek.” As for the director, Charli pitched horror movie auteurs Ti West, Coralie Fargeat, Robert Rodriguez, or David Fincher.

Ultimately, what matters the most is watching “hot people die in the most brutal ways and play with some unbelievable dialogue.”

You can watch Charli XCX’s Final Destination TikTok here.