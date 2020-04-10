After Fans Helped Charli XCX With ‘Forever,’ She Wants Them In The Video Too

Plenty of artists are making music while in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Charli XCX is going about it in an innovative way, though. She announced recently that she was making an album, titled How I’m Feeling Now, with help from her fans, sharing snippets of works in progress online and incorporating ideas from her followers into the music. “Forever,” the first official release to come from this endeavor, was just released, and now she is calling on fans again to help her with the song’s video.

Yesterday, Charli took to Twitter to ask her fans to submit clips to possibly be included in the “Forever” video. There are several categories of videos that Charli is looking for, like clips of places people had been to in the past, POV videos of people walking around their homes, a video of somebody’s reaction to a joke or compliment, and others. Fans are encouraged to select two or three video types, generate or find 5- to 30-second clips, and send them to the How I’m Feeling Now email address by Sunday, April 12.

i want to make a music video for “forever” and i need ur helppp 💓 if u want to be involved in the video please follow the instructions in the document below and send clips to howimfeelingnowinbox@gmail.com 💓 pic.twitter.com/bh3Eh3eo3f — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 10, 2020

How I’m Feeling Now is out 5/15.

