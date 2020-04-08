Charli XCX Shares A Preview Of Her First Home-Recorded Quarantine Song, ‘Forever’

As the coronavirus-related quarantine persists, pop singer Charli XCX is finding ways to stay creatively motivated. The singer first began sharing daily journals that detailed her state of mind in isolation. Later, Charli hosted daily livestream sessions with other musicians like Clairo and Diplo. Now, Charli has revealed another project in the works. The singer is collaborating with fans and using all the tools she has at home to create new music.

Though her announcement was only just made recently, Charli has already offered snippets of one of her first tracks. She shared multiple clips of “Forever” yesterday, and true to her word, she is collaborating with fans, as she seemed to change the song’s outro based on a suggestion she received.

Forever (demo) snippet 💙 pic.twitter.com/kbKARFyB1p — CHARLI XCX UPDATES (@FckyeahCharli) April 7, 2020

lyric writing process for the new outro for “forever” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tDDnqwSR4G — Charli (@charli_xcx) April 7, 2020

On an exclusive Zoom call with 1,000 fans Monday, Charli detailed the upcoming album. Titled How I’m Feeling Now, Charli said the record will be made entirely from her home: “The idea of the album is that it’s gonna be DIY and very in with the times we’re in. I’m basically going to making it live from scratch. There are a couple of ideas in the works, but I’m starting with nothing.” The singer followed-up her announcement by posting an instrumental song she has been working on. Now, Charli has added a vocal track and shared her creation with fans.

Listen to snippets of “Forever” above.

How I’m Feeling Now is out 5/15. Watch the countdown here.

