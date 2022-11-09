Charli XCX is having a great year thanks to the release of her album Crash plus a few great one-offs like “Hot Girl” and “Hot In It.” It looks like things are just getting bigger for her: Now she’s going to be taking on the TV world.

Charli will be starring in a comedy by Amazon Studios called Overcompensating, alongside Benito Skinner. It’s being produced by Jonah Hill’s production company Strong Baby and A24. It centers on Benny, an Idaho football player who struggles with his sexuality and ends up overcompensating because of it.

Last month, Charli talked about the weirdness of fame. “To be famous – a stratospheric level of famous – you have to f*cking want that sh*t to happen to you, and you have to do the deal with the devil,” she said. “You have to f*cking go there and run people over. I’m not saying it’s a negative thing, it’s not, but I think with Crash I definitely wanted to play that game. But I think because of who I am, and the artist that I am and the reference points that I have and the world that I come from, it’s like… there’s just this part of my brain that doesn’t want to function like that.”

