The weather is beginning to break around the country. With sunshine and fun times on the horizon, this would be an ideal transition into Brat summer. However, according to Charli XCX’s closing Coachella 2025 set she is passing that torch off to others entertainers. But the “Von Dutch” singer seems to be ready to walk that decision back.

Today (April 27), a TikTok video (viewable here) of Charli XCX suggests that a Brat summer isn’t completely out of the question. “Yesterday I made this Tiktok about, ‘Summer again?’ And I was kind of joking but also maybe serious,” she opens the clip. “I don’t know. Um, but it got me thinking about it is really hard to let go of ‘Brat,’ and let go of this thing that is so inherently me, and become my entire life.”

Then Charli taps into her inner contrarian. “You know? I started thinking about culture and the ebbs and flows of the lifespan of things. Then how when you get a level of success you can become oversaturated and then people want you to disappear–which I understand, and I am sort of a believer in that,” she says. “I think it allows artists to retain their cool when they are so in everyone’s faces then they vanish. But I am also interested in the tension of staying too long. I find that quite fascinating in what that does.”

Charli adds: “But yeah, it’s obviously hard to just be like, ‘Ok. It’s over now.’ I kind of want it to go on and on and one because it is who I am. I’ve been thinking about ‘Brat’ long before the record came out. I’ve sat here on my own for two year prior thinking about how I’m going to communicate this record to the world. Not just the music but the whole visual identity of the album.”

With several dates remaining on Charli XCX’s 2025 Brat Tour US leg fans are holding out hopes.