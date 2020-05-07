Charli XCX has kept her fans very involved in the creation of her quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now. Over the past week or so, she has asked for their input on her latest track, “I Finally Understand,” and today, the propulsive song has been released. The track was produced and co-written by Palmistry, who Charli says is “somebody who I’ve to work with for a really long time,” adding, “I’m glad that isolation has finally allowed us to connect from afar on our first song!” The song also features additional production from AG Cook.
View this post on Instagram
🌼 i finally understand 🌼 drops at 5pm uk time / 9am la time today 🌼 this is the first official artwork for the song, created by @allisonzuckerman 🌼 the song was produced and co written by @palmistry, somebody who ive wanted to work with for a really long time… i’m glad that isolation has finally allowed us to connect from afar on our first song! 🌼 additional production by @agcook404 and co written and recorded by myself 🌼 i’ll be talking about the song in depth with @zanelowe on @applemusic later on today 🌼 tune in angels 🌼 i hope u like this one 🌼
Leading up to the song, she first teased it while asking fans for their input on the single art, writing last weekend, “i’m gonna drop a new song late next week. the chorus lyrics go ‘baby i love you bad and lately i finally understand that maybe, this feeling that I’ve found might kill me, put me in the ground.’ based off of those lyrics should I go for image 1 2 3 or 4?”
🌼 i’m gonna drop a new song late next week 🌼 the chorus lyrics go “baby i love you bad and lately i finally understand that maybe, this feeling that I’ve found might kill me, put me in the ground” 🌼 based off of those lyrics should I go for image 1 2 3 or 4? 🌼comment below 🌼 pic.twitter.com/2Gg4uDlq5e
— Charli (@charli_xcx) May 2, 2020
Yesterday, Charli offered a status report on the update, saying about half of the songs expected to make the album are mixed: “6 songs mixed / in the process of being mixed. 3 or 4 other song ideas floating around. Spoke w AG today and we both feel like doing an 11 track album could be cool…”
6 songs mixed / in the process of being mixed. 3 or 4 other song ideas floating around. Spoke w AG today and we both feel like doing an 11 track album could be cool…
— Charli (@charli_xcx) May 6, 2020
Listen to “I Finally Understand” above.
How I’m Feeling Now is out 5/15.
Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.