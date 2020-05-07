Charli XCX has kept her fans very involved in the creation of her quarantine album, How I’m Feeling Now. Over the past week or so, she has asked for their input on her latest track, “I Finally Understand,” and today, the propulsive song has been released. The track was produced and co-written by Palmistry, who Charli says is “somebody who I’ve to work with for a really long time,” adding, “I’m glad that isolation has finally allowed us to connect from afar on our first song!” The song also features additional production from AG Cook.

Leading up to the song, she first teased it while asking fans for their input on the single art, writing last weekend, “i’m gonna drop a new song late next week. the chorus lyrics go ‘baby i love you bad and lately i finally understand that maybe, this feeling that I’ve found might kill me, put me in the ground.’ based off of those lyrics should I go for image 1 2 3 or 4?”

🌼 i’m gonna drop a new song late next week 🌼 the chorus lyrics go “baby i love you bad and lately i finally understand that maybe, this feeling that I’ve found might kill me, put me in the ground” 🌼 based off of those lyrics should I go for image 1 2 3 or 4? 🌼comment below 🌼 pic.twitter.com/2Gg4uDlq5e — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 2, 2020

Yesterday, Charli offered a status report on the update, saying about half of the songs expected to make the album are mixed: “6 songs mixed / in the process of being mixed. 3 or 4 other song ideas floating around. Spoke w AG today and we both feel like doing an 11 track album could be cool…”

6 songs mixed / in the process of being mixed. 3 or 4 other song ideas floating around. Spoke w AG today and we both feel like doing an 11 track album could be cool… — Charli (@charli_xcx) May 6, 2020

How I’m Feeling Now is out 5/15.

