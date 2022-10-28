Halloween weekend is upon us and we’ve already seen a number of artists showcasing their spookiest and cutest costumes thus far. Doja Cat got into the spirit dressing up as Elvira, Doechii totally smashed it with her take on Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire, and in a move nobody saw coming, Charlie Puth was an Oreo Cookie alongside Elmo’s M&M’s cookie. But Charli XCX and Lorde had a plan to break the Halloween internet, and it almost worked. Rather, the almost tried it.

“So, I thought about going as Lorde for Halloween this year…and like actually doing a cover of ‘Royals,'” Charli XCX tweeted. “And so I text Lorde and told her the idea and she was like ‘Ok, iconic. I’m going as Charli XCX.’ And then we both cackled and then we were like, ‘Ok cute’ yeah but actually cba [can’t be arsed] maybe next year. So just so you guys know THE THOUGHT was there and we KNOW it’s legendary butttt we’re just lazy lol.”

so, i thought about going as @lorde for halloween this year — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2022

and like actually doing a cover of “royals” — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2022

and so i text @lorde and told her the idea and she was like “ok, iconic. i’m going as charli xcx” — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2022

and then we both cackled and then we were like, ok cute yeah but actually cba maybe next year. so just so you guys know THE THOUGHT was there and we KNOW it’s legendary butttt we’re just lazy lol — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2022

Perhaps Charli can strike another deal with the devil and make it happen before October 31st rolls around?

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.