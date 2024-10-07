Charli XCX followed through with her plan to make a mysterious movie in Poland.

Variety reports that the “Von Dutch” singer will star in ERUPCJA, the Polish word for “eruption.” Directed by Pete Ohs, the film follows “two women with a combustible relationship,” played by Charli XCX and Lena Góra.

“The way he talked about making his films felt akin to making an album and the chance meeting also felt equivalent to the conversational and spontaneous nature of his film making,” Charli XCX wrote in an email to Variety about working with Ohs. “Our processes felt linked in some kind of way and it felt right and exciting to pursue some kind of collaboration.”

ERUPCJA also stars Jeremy O. Harris, who wasn’t surprised that the secret movie didn’t stay secret for long (thanks, Film Updates). “I had a gut feeling that our plan to keep it low key was going to be difficult,” he said. “And that was affirmed the first night I went out in Poland. We were staying at the Nobu Hotel, and that’s close to the queer section, so I walked over to a gay bar, and there was a sign advertising a Brat party.” They were filming the same week that Barack Obama revealed “365” was on his summer playlist.

ERUPCJA does not currently have a release date.