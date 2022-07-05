Charli XCX Doesn’t Understand Fans Wanting Pop Stars To Be Relatable

Charli XCX is a pop star but not a conventional one as she has proven time and time again. One thing about pop star culture that Charli doesn’t get is how they’re expected to be relatable to fans, a prospect that doesn’t sound appealing to her at all.

In a new Vogue Australia feature, Charli says, “I’ve always been confused by this desire [for pop stars] to tell everyone what you had for breakfast and that ‘the realer you are, the more authentic you are.’ I don’t really think that’s true — I like my pop stars to be demonic and crazy and inaccessible.”

She also spoke of her own relationship with pop star expectations early in her career, saying, “When I was younger, I’d be in record label meetings and they’d be like, ‘You need to brush your hair and make sure girls like you!’ Again, I found that quite funny. I would never brush my hair and would never smile in photos, and the record label would be like, ‘Who do you think’s gonna buy your album?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, freaks like me, probably.’”

