Charli XCX wasn’t about to let this summer pass without her dropping a warm-weather banger: Today, she and Tiësto link up on “Hot In It,” a dance-ready tune on which Charli sings with a confident swagger, “Tonight, I’m gon’ be rockin’ it, droppin’ it / Shake my ass, no stoppin’ it / I look hot in it, hot in it, I look hot in it.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Charli said, “I was so honored when I got the call, to be honest, because I feel like we’ve been in each other’s ether for many, many years, and nothing’s ever quite happened, but I’m so happy that we waited for this song because it truly is an Anthem. And every single one of my friends, my friends from back home in Essex, my edgy, cool friends in LA, all ends of the spectrum, my mom, everybody wants to just party to this song. It’s back to my roots. It’s me saying, ‘in it’ on a track. Extremely referential. It’s huge.”

Tiësto also noted, “I was dying to work with Charli for years and like she said, it never happened. And every time I thought, ‘No, I have something’ or she sends or her team send me something and we’ve been so close to many times. So finally I can put you off my bucket list. It’s amazing. And yeah, the song came together. Yeah. Just took to the next level. The original was just a sample, low male vocal and it just didn’t sound as good. And then she re-sang everything and it sounds incredible.”

Listen to “Hot In It” above.

