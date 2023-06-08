Charli XCX is perpetually full of surprises. Earlier this year, she hopped on a remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome To My Island,” which instantly went viral. It was revealed last month that she’ll be making her feature film debut in the Faces Of Death reboot.

Today (June 8), she divulged that she’s up to even more exciting things. “me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride ;)” she wrote on Twitter.

me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride ;) — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 8, 2023

In 2018, pop legend Robyn shared Honey, her first album in eight years. In 2020, she won the Songwriter Of The Decade NME award, which Charli was also nominated for. “There are so many good songs written by so many good songwriters over this decade,” Robyn said during her acceptance speech. “Some of them I have had the privilege to work with. Two of them are here tonight and I love them both so much. There are lots of other really talented songwriters here tonight — Christine and Charli, Taylor Swift.”

Also in 2020, V Magazine shared a conversation between Charli and Robyn. Charli said, “I’ll never forget when we were on tour in Australia together years ago…You came over to me at some party where I was feeling really nervous and you said, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks of you. We’ll have fun together, being ourselves.’”

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.