Caroline Polachek is prepping for the release of her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You to follow up her sprawling 2019 opus Pang. The lead single “Welcome To My Island” was a hypnotic, groovy preview: “Welcome To My Island / Hope you like me, you ain’t leavin’,” she sings. Now, the track has been given a fresh twist.

Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel teamed up to hop on a chaotic remix of “Welcome To My Island.” They make the song even more eccentric, opening with a flow that’s so distinctly Charli. Together they turn the song into a clubby anthem that’s sure to make fans dance along.

Polchek recently had to take to social media to express frustration about being referred to as this generation’s Kate Bush. “while I realize it’s a huge compliment,” she wrote, “i’m endlessly f*cking annoyed by being told i’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush.’ SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable. I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek.”

Listen to the “Welcome To My Island” remix above.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14 via Perpetual Novice. Pre-order it here.