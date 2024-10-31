Brat summer is over, but Charli XCX fall is just getting started. SNL has revealed that the “Apple” singer will do double duty as the host and musical guest for the November 16th episode. This will be Charli’s third time on the show, although first as a host. She previously performed “Boom Clap” and “Breaking the Rules” when Martin Freeman hosted in 2014, and returned in 2022 for an Oscar Isaac-hosted episode to sing “Beg for You” and “Baby.”

Charli recently wrapped up the Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan, and will soon focus on her increasingly busy acting career.

In the SNL season 50 premiere, Bowen Yang did an impression of Charli XCX in a talk show sketch. “I love Bowen, and I honestly think he did a great job,” she told Howard Stern on his radio show. “I was very impressed with the hair texture, actually. I thought it was a really good wig. It was good. It was cool.” When asked if she was annoyed by the sketch, Charli replied, “Oh, no, no, no. I think SNL is iconic and Troye [Sivan] and I, we had an inkling it was coming, and so we were very excited about it.”

SNL also announced that the November 9 episode will be hosted by Bill Burr with musical guest Mk.gee. Here are the next three episodes:

November 2: John Mulaney and Chappell Roan

November 9: Bill Burr and Mk.gee

November 16: Charli XCX and Charli XCX